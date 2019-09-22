Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.79% and an $155 average price target. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 27.75%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.