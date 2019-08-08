Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.80 N/A 5.49 20.63 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.13% and an $163.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 152.39% and its consensus price target is $12.67. Based on the results shown earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.