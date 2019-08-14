Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

We are comparing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.37 N/A 5.49 20.63 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 49.56% at a $161 average target price. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 202.30%. The data provided earlier shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 31.9%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.