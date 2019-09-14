Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.35 N/A 5.49 20.63 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.46 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. In other hand, Amarin Corporation plc has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Amarin Corporation plc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $160, while its potential upside is 48.98%. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus price target and a 113.94% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.