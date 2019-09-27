Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.63 223.55M 5.49 20.63 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 207,740,916.27% 14% 9.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 55.22% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $153.2. Competitively the average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, which is potential 300.94% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.