Reviewing Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexco Resource Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15%

Volatility and Risk

Alexco Resource Corp.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Uranium Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexco Resource Corp. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Uranium Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.7. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexco Resource Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexco Resource Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 35.1% respectively. 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91% Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. has stronger performance than Uranium Energy Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alexco Resource Corp. beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.