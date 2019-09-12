Reviewing Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s results

Both Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 25 0.36 N/A 4.66 4.52

Table 1 demonstrates Alexco Resource Corp. and Peabody Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alexco Resource Corp. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Peabody Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Alexco Resource Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alexco Resource Corp. and Peabody Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Peabody Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $29.57, while its potential upside is 59.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Peabody Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. had bullish trend while Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.