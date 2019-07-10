Reviewing Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.86% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Alexco Resource Corp. has 7.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.11% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alexco Resource Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.30% -6.50% Industry Average 26.86% 20.66% 10.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alexco Resource Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.56M 1.33B 21.30

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Alexco Resource Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 1.93 2.45

The potential upside of the peers is 59.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alexco Resource Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91% Industry Average 3.31% 15.82% 19.85% 25.84% 24.03% 31.25%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. has weaker performance than Alexco Resource Corp.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Alexco Resource Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.42 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Alexco Resource Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexco Resource Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource Corp. has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.40 which is 39.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.