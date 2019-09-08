Reviewing Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31

Table 1 demonstrates Alexco Resource Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexco Resource Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Alexco Resource Corp. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexco Resource Corp. Its rival CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Alexco Resource Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alexco Resource Corp. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 22.61% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares and 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Alexco Resource Corp. has 80.87% stronger performance while CONSOL Coal Resources LP has -2.25% weaker performance.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.