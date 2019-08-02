Reviewing Alexander’s Inc. (ALX)’s and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s results

Both Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 370 8.02 N/A 11.81 31.72 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.46 N/A 1.70 39.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alexander’s Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation. Regency Centers Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alexander’s Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alexander’s Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexander’s Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s Inc. has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Regency Centers Corporation’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alexander’s Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.5% and 99.9%. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Alexander’s Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regency Centers Corporation.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.