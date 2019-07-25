Reviewing Alexander’s Inc. (ALX)’s and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 368 8.23 N/A 11.81 32.96 American Assets Trust Inc. 45 8.30 N/A 0.67 69.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. American Assets Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alexander’s Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alexander’s Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexander’s Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Alexander’s Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Assets Trust Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alexander’s Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, American Assets Trust Inc.’s average price target is $49.67, while its potential upside is 6.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares and 97.4% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Alexander’s Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% American Assets Trust Inc. 1.5% 0.37% 4.59% 16.79% 30.54% 14.49%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc. was more bullish than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors American Assets Trust Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.