Reviewing Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX)’s and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)’s results

This is a contrast between Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) and The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Real Estate Development and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 24 2.58 N/A -1.52 0.00 The Howard Hughes Corporation 113 4.60 N/A 2.02 66.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9% The Howard Hughes Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Howard Hughes Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s upside potential is 11.06% at a $26 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of The Howard Hughes Corporation is $163, which is potential 21.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, The Howard Hughes Corporation is looking more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and The Howard Hughes Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 86.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -0.3% 2.93% -0.55% 3.75% -0.21% 27.91% The Howard Hughes Corporation 2.34% 6.07% 22.64% 24.48% 2.43% 38.29%

For the past year Alexander & Baldwin Inc. was less bullish than The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Summary

The Howard Hughes Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. It sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, resort, high density residential projects, services, and other for-profit activities, as well as parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. This segment owns approximately 12,000 acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail and 24office properties, 6 multi-family buildings, 4 hospitality properties, and 7 other operating assets and investments. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.