Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 48.12 N/A -0.40 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alector Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $60.33, with potential upside of 36.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Alector Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.