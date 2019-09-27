Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.38 29.57M -0.40 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alector Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 172,118,742.72% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,063,225,290.12% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential upside is 326.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 65.7% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alector Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.