Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 48.67 N/A -0.40 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 6.3% respectively. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.