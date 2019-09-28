Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 172,118,742.72% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 364,875,000.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 83.6% respectively. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alector Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.