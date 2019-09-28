Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|17
|-0.30
|29.57M
|-0.40
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.35
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|172,118,742.72%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|364,875,000.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alector Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 83.6% respectively. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Alector Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.