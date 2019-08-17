Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for Alector Inc. with consensus target price of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.