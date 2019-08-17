Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|36.29
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Alector Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Alector Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 81.82% for Alector Inc. with consensus target price of $27.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
