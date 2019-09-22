Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

We are contrasting Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 48.67 N/A -0.40 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.79 N/A -4.57 0.00

Demonstrates Alector Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alector Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 7.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 50.4% respectively. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 5 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.