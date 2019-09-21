Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 46.83 N/A -0.40 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 195.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Alector Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.