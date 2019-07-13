Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 44.97 N/A -0.76 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alector Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, MacroGenics Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Alector Inc. has a 45.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.25, with potential upside of 59.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that MacroGenics Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.