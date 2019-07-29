Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 50.97 N/A -0.76 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alector Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.63% and an $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.