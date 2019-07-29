Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|50.97
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.47
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alector Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Alector Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.63% and an $27 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Alector Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
