Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.24 N/A -0.76 0.00 Galapagos NV 112 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alector Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alector Inc. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 41.81%. Competitively the average price target of Galapagos NV is $146.6, which is potential -14.67% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alector Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.