Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 48.67 N/A -0.40 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alector Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alector Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 34.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.