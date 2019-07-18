Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 44.27 N/A -0.76 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.44 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alector Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 48.11%. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.25 average target price and a 54.22% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FibroGen Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 67.1% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alector Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.