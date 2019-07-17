Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.24 N/A -0.76 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 255.04 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.81% and an $27 consensus target price. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 99.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alector Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 77.2% respectively. Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.