Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 46.14 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 57.35 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alector Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alector Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Alector Inc. has a 42.11% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $28.14, which is potential 26.64% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alector Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 57.6%. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.