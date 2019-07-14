Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|20
|44.97
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.79% and an $27 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
