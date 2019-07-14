Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 44.97 N/A -0.76 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alector Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.79% and an $27 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. About 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.