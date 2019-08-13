Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

This is a contrast between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 45.12 N/A -0.40 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.45 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alector Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alector Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alector Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.32% and an $27 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alector Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 53.6%. Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Alector Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.