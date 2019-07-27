Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 20 50.97 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alector Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alector Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alector Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc.’s upside potential is 28.63% at a $27 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.83, while its potential upside is 183.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Alector Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.