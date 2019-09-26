Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alector Inc.
|19
|41.37
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Alector Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 77.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.