Reviewing Alector Inc. (ALEC)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector Inc. 19 41.37 N/A -0.40 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alector Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alector Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alector Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 77.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Alector Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.