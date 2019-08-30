Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 0.5 beta means Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 695.45%.

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.