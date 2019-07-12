Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.1 beta which is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 510.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.