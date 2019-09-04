Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 679.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.