Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

We are comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 491.22% at a $35 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.