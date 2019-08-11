Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 571.79% at a $35 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 286.47%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 43.4% respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.