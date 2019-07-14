Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 146.95 N/A -2.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 525.00% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 72.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.