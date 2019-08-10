Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 571.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.