Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.42 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mesoblast Limited has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 546.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.