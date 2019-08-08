Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 24.40 N/A -0.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 543.38% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $35. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 237.67% and its consensus price target is $10.13. Based on the data shown earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.