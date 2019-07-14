Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 525.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 102.20% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.