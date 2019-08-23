Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.26 N/A -0.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 602.81% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 36.53% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.