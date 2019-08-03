Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.09 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 543.38% and an $35 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 370.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.