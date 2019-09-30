Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,551,854.66% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta means Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 75.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 70.9%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.