Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 693.65% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $35. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 600.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AzurRx BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.