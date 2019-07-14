Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 525.00%. On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -15.99% and its average target price is $39.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.