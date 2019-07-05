Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 487.25% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.