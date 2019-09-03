Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.39 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 693.65% upside potential. Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 102.22%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.