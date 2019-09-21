Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.9 is Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.