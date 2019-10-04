Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 13 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00 uniQure N.V. 49 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 548,947,778.64% -193.2% -67.2% uniQure N.V. 63,662,374.82% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.00% potential and a consensus price target of $18.9. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 73.30% and its average price target is $74. Based on the data delivered earlier, is looking more favorable than , analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.