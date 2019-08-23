Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.96 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 122.98% and an $20.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 144.44%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.